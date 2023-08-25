Charles Barkley’s NBA-NFL Summer Takes, Plus the Jewish Pop Culture Pantheon With Juliet Litman and Mallory Rubin



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Charles Barkley to discuss Nikola Jokic, USA falling behind in basketball player development, international basketball, a look at the West next season, Charles’s favorite NFL story lines, and more (1:37). Then Bill talks with Mallory Rubin and Juliet Litman about the new Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (1:15:08), before hearing Juliet’s list of major Jewish pop culture moments (1:34:21).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Charles Barkley, Mallory Rubin, and Juliet Litman

Producer: Kyle Crichton

