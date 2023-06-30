A Harden Trade Request! Plus, the Lakers’ and Warriors’ Last-Dance Potentials With Logan Murdock, and Dave Chang on ‘The Bear.’



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on James Harden’s decision to pick up his $35.6 million player option and reports that the 76ers are looking to trade him (1:05). Then, Bill is joined by Logan Murdock to discuss the Lakers’ aspirations for the 2023-24 NBA season, their potential acquisition of Bruce Brown, and why Bill thinks they may be the second-best team in the Western Conference (13:15). They then discuss the new-look Warriors with Chris Paul, questions about who is making the critical decisions for Golden State, which of the Warriors veterans will need to take a pay cut to stay with the team, and more (35:28). Finally, Bill is joined by renowned restaurateur Dave Chang to discuss FX’s The Bear, how it depicted the perils of opening an ambitious new restaurant, the state of restaurants in 2023, food trends, and more (1:10:13).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Dave Chang and Logan Murdock

Producer: Kyle Crichton

