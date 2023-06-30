 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Harden Trade Request! Plus, the Lakers’ and Warriors’ Last-Dance Potentials With Logan Murdock, and Dave Chang on ‘The Bear.’

Bill breaks down Bruce Brown’s potential signing with Los Angeles and Golden State’s acquisition of Chris Paul

By Bill Simmons, Logan Murdock, and Dave Chang
DENVER NUGGETS VS LOS ANGELES LAKERS, NBA PLAYOFFS Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on James Harden’s decision to pick up his $35.6 million player option and reports that the 76ers are looking to trade him (1:05). Then, Bill is joined by Logan Murdock to discuss the Lakers’ aspirations for the 2023-24 NBA season, their potential acquisition of Bruce Brown, and why Bill thinks they may be the second-best team in the Western Conference (13:15). They then discuss the new-look Warriors with Chris Paul, questions about who is making the critical decisions for Golden State, which of the Warriors veterans will need to take a pay cut to stay with the team, and more (35:28). Finally, Bill is joined by renowned restaurateur Dave Chang to discuss FX’s The Bear, how it depicted the perils of opening an ambitious new restaurant, the state of restaurants in 2023, food trends, and more (1:10:13).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Dave Chang and Logan Murdock
Producer: Kyle Crichton

