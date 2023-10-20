 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Ja and Harden Situations, UFC 294, WWE vs. AEW, Guilty Pleasure TV Shows, and Million-Dollar Picks With Howard Beck, Ariel Helwani, and Amanda Dobbins

We’re talking Morant, Harden, the sense of urgency creeping up on the Cavaliers, Ben Simmons in Brooklyn, the future of boxing, and much more!

By Bill Simmons, Ariel Helwani, Amanda Dobbins, and Howard Beck
Memphis Grizzlies Training Camp Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Howard Beck to discuss some NBA news stories, including the ESPN article about Ja Morant, as well as James Harden’s campaign to leave the 76ers (3:27), before talking about some stealth NBA story lines—like the sense of urgency creeping up on the Cavaliers, Ben Simmons in Brooklyn, and more (33:00). Then Bill runs through his stay-aways and gives out Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 7 (50:00). Next, Bill is joined by Ariel Helwani to do a quick check-in on the Bills and Knicks, and discuss Misfits Boxing, the future of the sport of boxing, UFC 294, AEW, and more (1:04:04). Finally Bill and Amanda Dobbins discuss the show they love to hate: The Morning Show on Apple TV+ (1:55:00).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Howard Beck, Ariel Helwani, and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Kyle Crichton

