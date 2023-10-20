The Ja and Harden Situations, UFC 294, WWE vs. AEW, Guilty Pleasure TV Shows, and Million-Dollar Picks With Howard Beck, Ariel Helwani, and Amanda Dobbins

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Howard Beck to discuss some NBA news stories, including the ESPN article about Ja Morant, as well as James Harden’s campaign to leave the 76ers (3:27), before talking about some stealth NBA story lines—like the sense of urgency creeping up on the Cavaliers, Ben Simmons in Brooklyn, and more (33:00). Then Bill runs through his stay-aways and gives out Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 7 (50:00). Next, Bill is joined by Ariel Helwani to do a quick check-in on the Bills and Knicks, and discuss Misfits Boxing, the future of the sport of boxing, UFC 294, AEW, and more (1:04:04). Finally Bill and Amanda Dobbins discuss the show they love to hate: The Morning Show on Apple TV+ (1:55:00).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Howard Beck, Ariel Helwani, and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS