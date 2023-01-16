Here Come the Giants, There Go the Chargers, and Wild-Card Winners

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Giants’ hard-fought win over the Vikings, an all-time Chargers loss to the Jaguars, Seahawks-49ers, a bizarre Dolphins-Bills game, and a heartbreaking Ravens loss to the Bengals (1:19), before guessing the NFL lines for the divisional round (1:02:07), followed by Parent Corner and the highlights of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! 20th anniversary party (1:14:32).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
