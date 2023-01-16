 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here Come the Giants, There Go the Chargers, and Wild-Card Winners

Plus, guessing divisional round lines with Cousin Sal and highlights from the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ 20th anniversary party

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Giants’ hard-fought win over the Vikings, an all-time Chargers loss to the Jaguars, Seahawks-49ers, a bizarre Dolphins-Bills game, and a heartbreaking Ravens loss to the Bengals (1:19), before guessing the NFL lines for the divisional round (1:02:07), followed by Parent Corner and the highlights of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! 20th anniversary party (1:14:32).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

