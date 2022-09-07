 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best NFL Sleeper Candidates With Kevin Clark and Raheem Palmer, Plus Heidi Gardner on the Chiefs and SNL

Bill and Co. also talk playoff odds, their favorite Week 1 bets, and the best futures bets to make ahead of the season

By Bill Simmons, Kevin Clark, and Raheem Palmer
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin Clark to discuss NFL playoff sleeper teams (5:09), then Bill talks with Raheem Palmer about the best sleeper-team playoffs odds, favorite NFL Week 1 bets, futures bets, and more (43:45). Finally, Bill talks with Heidi Gardner of Saturday Night Live about the Chiefs, Heidi’s unique journey to joining the cast of SNL, her role in Netflix’s Hustle, and more (1:17:23).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin Clark, Raheem Palmer, and Heidi Gardner
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

