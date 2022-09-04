Guess the Lines and NFC Over/Unders With Cousin Sal. Plus, Dick Ebersol’s First BS Interview!



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to talk NFL win totals for the NFC (2:28), before they guess the lines for NFL Week 1 (45:29). Bill is then joined by former chairman of NBC Sports and television legend Dick Ebersol. They discuss what Dick believed to be the key to his career, the inception of SNL, Bill Russell stories, making deals with the NBA, NFL, and the Olympics, and more (1:26:52)!

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Cousin Sal and Dick Ebersol

Producer: Kyle Crichton

