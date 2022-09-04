 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guess the Lines and NFC Over/Unders With Cousin Sal. Plus, Dick Ebersol’s First BS Interview!

Bill and Dick talk television deal-making, Bill Russell, the inception of ‘SNL,’ and more

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to talk NFL win totals for the NFC (2:28), before they guess the lines for NFL Week 1 (45:29). Bill is then joined by former chairman of NBC Sports and television legend Dick Ebersol. They discuss what Dick believed to be the key to his career, the inception of SNL, Bill Russell stories, making deals with the NBA, NFL, and the Olympics, and more (1:26:52)!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Dick Ebersol
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Nothing Comes Easy In NY: Yankees’ and Mets’ Division Leads In Danger

Plus, Charles Davis previews the NFL season

By Dan Comer

How Mac Jones Makes a Big Leap This Season With Andrew Callahan

Plus, Tom Brady history repeating, and Melo to the Celtics?

By Brian Barrett

Dutch Grand Prix Reactions

Kevin and Spanners break down Max Verstappen’s win and discuss a conspiracy theory about the race

By Kevin Clark

WWE ‘Clash at the Castle’ Post-Show

Dave, Jack, SGG, and Phil react to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre’s epic match

By David Shoemaker

UFC Paris Reaction: Ciryl Gane Wins a Brawl and Rob Whittaker Sends a Message. Now What?

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss an incredible evening of cage fighting in Paris

By Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

“Big! Meaty! Men!”: A Brief History of Hosses in the WWE

With Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns set to tear the house down during WWE’s ‘Clash at the Castle,’ we (along with Big E) take a look at the evolution of the hoss in the WWE

By Nick Bond