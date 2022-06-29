The Desperate Knicks, UFC 276, Plus Kyrie’s Failed Lakers Play With Van Lathan, Big Wos, Ariel Helwani, and Alan Yang



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Van Lathan and Wosny Lambre to discuss Jalen Brunson likely heading to the Knicks, how the Mavericks can cope, and “new media” vs. “old media” (1:50). Then, Bill talks with Ariel Helwani about the current state of the WWE, UFC 276, and more (44:58). Finally, Bill talks with writer-producer and lifelong Lakers fan Alan Yang about hoping for Kyrie Irving to join the Lakers before he opted in with the Nets, expectations for the Lakers’ 2022-23 season, Alan’s new show Loot on Apple TV+, and more (1:20:54).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Van Lathan, Wosny Lambre, Ariel Helwani, and Alan Yang

Producer: Kyle Crichton

