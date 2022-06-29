 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Desperate Knicks, UFC 276, Plus Kyrie’s Failed Lakers Play With Van Lathan, Big Wos, Ariel Helwani, and Alan Yang

Alan Yang also discusses his new Apple TV+ show ‘Loot’

By Bill Simmons, Van Lathan, Wosny Lambre, and Ariel Helwani
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Van Lathan and Wosny Lambre to discuss Jalen Brunson likely heading to the Knicks, how the Mavericks can cope, and “new media” vs. “old media” (1:50). Then, Bill talks with Ariel Helwani about the current state of the WWE, UFC 276, and more (44:58). Finally, Bill talks with writer-producer and lifelong Lakers fan Alan Yang about hoping for Kyrie Irving to join the Lakers before he opted in with the Nets, expectations for the Lakers’ 2022-23 season, Alan’s new show Loot on Apple TV+, and more (1:20:54).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Van Lathan, Wosny Lambre, Ariel Helwani, and Alan Yang
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Top 10 WRs In the NFL, Plus Justin Jefferson Talks His Top WRs and the Vikings’ New Scheme

Kevin, Ben, and Steven discuss their favorite receivers heading into the new season

By Kevin Clark, Ben Solak, and 1 more

WWE and AEW’s Opposing Paths and Why Wrestling Is at a Crossroads

Plus, really, really, really big MJF news and ‘Money in the Bank’ predictions

By Peter Rosenberg

Post-Draft Stories and Getting Ready for Free Agency

Verno and KOC discuss the Nets drama, where Deandre Ayton will go, John Wall to the Clippers, and more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Favorite John Cena Matches, Plus Money in the Bank Predictions

Plus, Brian finishes his top 10 favorite wrestlers of all time and Flobo kicks off with the first five of his favorites

By Evan Mack

2022-23 NBA Favorites and Early NFL Futures

JJ, House, and Raheem also discuss the impact of Kyrie Irving’s contract fiasco

By John Jastremski and Joe House

Kyrie’s Opt-In and John Wall to the Clippers. Plus: Arch Manning to Texas, NIL Drama, and Going Abroad With Kevin Clark

Ryen also answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo and Kevin Clark