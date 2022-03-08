The Big Wilson Trade, Ridley’s Suspension, and Westbrook’s Struggles



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin Clark to discuss the blockbuster trade that sent longtime Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Aaron Rodgers’s new Packers extension, and other thoughts from the NFL franchise tag deadline (3:00). Then Bill is joined by Van Lathan for a game of Do You Have a Take?, where they cover Calvin Ridley’s suspension, Russell Westbrook, “Why isn’t Superman cool?,” Chet Holmgren, and more (35:45). Finally, Bill talks with Tate Frazier about coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour, the new book Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski by Ian O’Connor, NCAA tournament odds, and more (1:08:38).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Kevin Clark, Van Lathan, and Tate Frazier

Producer: Kyle Crichton

