NBA West Sleepers, Rich NFL Announcers, and the ‘Euphoria’ Awards With Rob Mahoney, Bryan Curtis, and Zoe Simmons

Plus, reacting to Ja Morant’s superstar turn and the suddenly struggling Warriors

By Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, and Bryan Curtis
Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss Western Conference sleeper teams including the Mavericks and the Nuggets. They also discuss the third-place Grizzlies and the electric Ja Morant, concerns for the Warriors, and more (2:13). Then Bill talks with Bryan Curtis about NFL broadcasters changing networks, the search for the next great NFL broadcaster, skyrocketing salaries, and more (31:05). Finally Bill is joined by his daughter, Zoe, for the Euphoria Awards, in which they hand out awards for Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria (1:08:36).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney, Bryan Curtis, and Zoe Simmons
Producer: Kyle Crichton

