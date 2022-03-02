NBA West Sleepers, Rich NFL Announcers, and the ‘Euphoria’ Awards With Rob Mahoney, Bryan Curtis, and Zoe Simmons

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss Western Conference sleeper teams including the Mavericks and the Nuggets. They also discuss the third-place Grizzlies and the electric Ja Morant, concerns for the Warriors, and more (2:13). Then Bill talks with Bryan Curtis about NFL broadcasters changing networks, the search for the next great NFL broadcaster, skyrocketing salaries, and more (31:05). Finally Bill is joined by his daughter, Zoe, for the Euphoria Awards, in which they hand out awards for Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria (1:08:36).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney, Bryan Curtis, and Zoe Simmons
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS