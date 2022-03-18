 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Davante’s Vegas Move, Giannis’s MVP Case, and NBA Wife Conundrums With Benjamin Solak, Rob Mahoney, and Callie Curry

Plus, Kyrie Irving’s stellar performances, Eastern Conference playoff speculation, and reacting to the impressive Timberwolves

By Bill Simmons, Ben Solak, and Rob Mahoney
Oakland Raiders v Green Bay Packers Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss WR Davante Adams’s surprising trade to the Raiders, and the impact on the Packers, Las Vegas, and the AFC West (2:10). Then Bill talks with Rob Mahoney about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP case, Kyrie Irving’s stellar performances, Eastern Conference playoff speculation, the impressive Timberwolves, surprising NBA standouts, and more (26:04). Finally Bill is joined by Callie Curry to discuss Steph Curry’s injury, her husband Seth Curry getting traded to the Nets, the season finale of The Bachelor, the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, and more (1:00:27).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Benjamin Solak, Rob Mahoney, and Callie Curry
Producer: Kyle Crichton

