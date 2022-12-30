 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Ringz Culture, Wobbling for Wemby Trade Teams, and Week 17 Million-Dollar Picks With Van Lathan, Wosny Lambre, and Peter Schrager

Bill discusses Nikola Jokic hype and which NBA teams should tank for Victor Wembanyama

By Bill Simmons, Van Lathan, and Wosny Lambre
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Wosny Lambre and Van Lathan to settle a disagreement about whether the Nikola Jokic hype is overblown (3:57), before Bill and Wosny look at the NBA teams who may benefit from making an early trade and tanking for a chance at Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft (36:09). Then Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about which NFL teams still have a reason to compete heading into Week 17—some matchups including Commanders-Browns, Giants-Colts, Patriots-Dolphins, Jets-Seahawks, Panthers-Buccaneers, Vikings-Packers, Steelers-Ravens, favorite underdogs, and more (1:06:25). Finally, Bill gives out the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 17 (1:49:11).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Van Lathan, Wosny Lambre, and Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton

