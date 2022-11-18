The Warriors and Rams in Trouble, Plus Jimmy Kimmel on Bill’s 20 Years in L.A.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the Warriors’ lackluster 6-9 start, whether it’s time to hit the panic button, possible in-season trades, and more (5:12). Then Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney’s impact, the fall of the Rams, the competitive AFC East, and some of their favorite matchups for the week (37:48), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 11 (1:24:26). Finally Bill talks with Jimmy Kimmel about Bill’s move to L.A. 20 years ago to work for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the show’s turbulent first year, JKL!’s 20th anniversary, and more (1:30:51).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Jimmy Kimmel, Peter Schrager, and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kyle Crichton
