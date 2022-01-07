Kupp’s MVP Case, Turning on Daniel-San, ‘Cobra Kai,’ and Million-Dollar Picks

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss Cooper Kupp’s incredible season and case for MVP, Rookie of the Year candidates, and which Week 18 games have meaning (2:27) before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 18 (46:54). Finally, Bill talks with Shea Serrano about Cobra Kai Season 4 (SPOILERS), and the new ABC comedy Abbott Elementary (52:44).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager and Shea Serrano
Producer: Kyle Crichton
