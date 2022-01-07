 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kupp’s MVP Case, Turning on Daniel-San, ‘Cobra Kai,’ and Million-Dollar Picks

Plus, Bill and Shea talk the new sitcom ‘Abbott Elementary’

By Bill Simmons and Shea Serrano
Los Angeles Rams v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss Cooper Kupp’s incredible season and case for MVP, Rookie of the Year candidates, and which Week 18 games have meaning (2:27) before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 18 (46:54). Finally, Bill talks with Shea Serrano about Cobra Kai Season 4 (SPOILERS), and the new ABC comedy Abbott Elementary (52:44).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager and Shea Serrano
Producer: Kyle Crichton

