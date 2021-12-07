 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Smashmouth Pats, NBA Chatter, and ‘Succession’ Predictions With Ryen Russillo

The Patriots left Buffalo with a narrow victory on ‘MNF,’ and the Lakers continue to struggle while the Bulls impress

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Patriots’ narrow victory over the Bills in Buffalo on Monday Night Football as well as the AFC playoff picture (1:53). Then they talk about Scottie Pippen’s recent criticism of Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and the Nets, the Lakers’ continued struggles, the complete Bulls, and more (23:22). Finally, Ryen and Bill discuss the most recent episode of HBO’s Succession [SPOILERS] (1:11:21).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

