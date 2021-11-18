The “Eff-You” Warriors, 2021 NFL Draft Mistakes, and Million-Dollar Picks With Marcus Thompson, Peter Schrager, and Danny Kelly

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons talks about his involvement in the HBO documentary series Music Box (1:55) before chatting with The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson about the 12-2 Golden State Warriors, the production from young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole, the rejuvenation of Andre Iguodala, Andrew Wiggins, the much-anticipated return of Klay Thompson, and more (14:40). Then BiIl is joined by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to revisit the top 15 picks from the 2021 NFL draft (51:25) before Peter and Bill make their Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 11 (1:42:30).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Marcus Thompson, Peter Schrager, and Danny Kelly
Producer: Kyle Crichton
