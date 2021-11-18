 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The “Eff-You” Warriors, 2021 NFL Draft Mistakes, and Million-Dollar Picks With Marcus Thompson, Peter Schrager, and Danny Kelly

Plus, discussing the new HBO documentary series, ‘Music Box’

By Bill Simmons and Danny Kelly
Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons talks about his involvement in the HBO documentary series Music Box (1:55) before chatting with The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson about the 12-2 Golden State Warriors, the production from young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole, the rejuvenation of Andre Iguodala, Andrew Wiggins, the much-anticipated return of Klay Thompson, and more (14:40). Then BiIl is joined by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to revisit the top 15 picks from the 2021 NFL draft (51:25) before Peter and Bill make their Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 11 (1:42:30).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Marcus Thompson, Peter Schrager, and Danny Kelly
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Ranking the First-Round Rookie Quarterbacks

Mallory and Nora list their top five quarterbacks from the 2021 NFL draft

By Nora Princiotti and Mallory Rubin

Josh Luber on the Fanatics Deal and His Vision for the Future of the Card Hobby

Josh also discusses the parallels between the sneaker and trading card industry

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Charlotte Flair Speaks

The SmackDown champion joins to discuss her upcoming ‘Survivor Series’ match

By David Shoemaker and Evan Mack

Jeffrey Toobin on the Kyle Rittenhouse Case and the Dilemma on the Supreme Court

Bakari and Toobin discuss the details of the Rittenhouse case and what kind of verdict to expect, plus the predicament Democrats face with Justice Stephen Breyer

By Bakari Sellers

Switzerland Are Back in the World Cup and They Will Be a Problem

The Swiss are a largely unheralded, often understated team but pose an uncomfortable and occasionally fatal threat to the world’s best teams

By Musa Okwonga

Women’s Champions League, World Cup Qualifiers, and a Mailbag

Among the topics in the mailbag are World Cup and qualifying reform ideas, walk-on music, books, and Champions League glory

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn