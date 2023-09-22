Would Brock Purdy Work Outside San Fran? Credit to Daniel Jones, Plus Life Advice With Van Lathan.

Russillo starts by sharing his thoughts on both quarterbacks following the 49ers’ win over the Giants on TNF (1:00). Next, he’s joined by The Ringer’s Van Lathan to discuss their favorite college towns and forecast Colorado’s future (20:00). Finally, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (13:00) before closing the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (59:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Van Lathan
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify