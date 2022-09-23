The Celtics-Udoka Situation, Comedian Colin Quinn, and Sheil Kapadia on the Eagles, Lamar, and Brady



Russillo shares his thoughts on Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension, and the nuances of the Celtics press conference and coverage surrounding it (0:44). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia about Jalen Hurts’s performance in the Eagles win vs. the Vikings in Week 2, the Buccaneers’ offensive struggles, the seemingly unstoppable Bills, Lamar Jackson, and more (10:48). Next, Ryen is joined by comedian and writer Colin Quinn to talk stand-up, SNL, MTV’s Remote Control, stories from his career, his YouTube series Cop Show, and more (32:58). Finally Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle each give out a bet for NFL Week 3 (1:10:42), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:29).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Sheil Kapadia and Colin Quinn

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

