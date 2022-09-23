 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Celtics-Udoka Situation, Comedian Colin Quinn, and Sheil Kapadia on the Eagles, Lamar, and Brady

Ryen Russillo discusses why the Celtics-Udoka situation is playing out this way, and later comedian Colin Quinn joins to talk business. Plus, Sheil Kapadia’s thoughts on the Eagles, Lamar, and Brady.

By Ryen Russillo and Sheil Kapadia
2022 NBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension, and the nuances of the Celtics press conference and coverage surrounding it (0:44). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia about Jalen Hurts’s performance in the Eagles win vs. the Vikings in Week 2, the Buccaneers’ offensive struggles, the seemingly unstoppable Bills, Lamar Jackson, and more (10:48). Next, Ryen is joined by comedian and writer Colin Quinn to talk stand-up, SNL, MTV’s Remote Control, stories from his career, his YouTube series Cop Show, and more (32:58). Finally Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle each give out a bet for NFL Week 3 (1:10:42), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:29).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Sheil Kapadia and Colin Quinn
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

