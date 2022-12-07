The Annual NFL QB–NBA Player Comp With Ceruti. Plus, the Transfer Portal Explained With Max Olson, and Life Advice With TV Writer Bill Callahan.

Russillo is joined by Ceruti to make their annual NFL QB–NBA player comp list (0:43). Then Ryen talks with Max Olson of The Athletic about the current version of the NCAA transfer portal, why and how it changed, its affect on team-building and staffing, how it ties in with NIL and boosters, its impact on high school players, and more (22:16). Finally Ryen is joined by writer-producer Bill Callahan to discuss his origins in show business before answering some listener-submitted writing Life Advice questions (56:54).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Steve Ceruti, Max Olson, and Bill Callahan
Producer: Kyle Crichton
