 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Annual NFL QB–NBA Player Comp With Ceruti. Plus, the Transfer Portal Explained With Max Olson, and Life Advice With TV Writer Bill Callahan.

The Athletic’s Max Olson joins Ryen to talk about the current version of the NCAA transfer portal, why and how it changed, its affect on team-building and staffing, how it ties in with NIL and boosters, and its impact on high school players

By Ryen Russillo
Oklahoma City Thunder v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


Russillo is joined by Ceruti to make their annual NFL QB–NBA player comp list (0:43). Then Ryen talks with Max Olson of The Athletic about the current version of the NCAA transfer portal, why and how it changed, its affect on team-building and staffing, how it ties in with NIL and boosters, its impact on high school players, and more (22:16). Finally Ryen is joined by writer-producer Bill Callahan to discuss his origins in show business before answering some listener-submitted writing Life Advice questions (56:54).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Steve Ceruti, Max Olson, and Bill Callahan
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

What’s Up With the Lions-Vikings Line? Plus, Favorite Bets for Sunday’s Slate.

Austin and Warren preview this weekend’s games, including Ravens-Steelers and Buccaneers-49ers

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp

Morocco’s Magical Moment, Portugal Unleashed, and Let Brazil Dance!

Plus, Musa and Ryan discuss Croatia’s penalty shootout win over Japan

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Justin Finally Plays ‘Hitman 3’

Justin and Micah return to take us through their respective journeys of playing ‘Hitman 3’

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals
Play

Ryen Russillo on Joe Burrow, College Football, and Jimmy G’s Injury

Kevin and Ryen also talk about Jimmy G’s injury

By Kevin Clark and Ryen Russillo

But First, Pearl Jam

It’s "Yellow Ledbetter" time, with help from our old friend Steven Hyden

By Rob Harvilla

Furniture

Tyler Parker has strong feelings about the functionality of furniture

By Tyler Parker, Bill Simmons, and 2 more