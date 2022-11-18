 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Long Returns! Plus: Van Lathan on LSU, Twitter Apocalypse, Life Advice, and a World Cup Preview With Steve Ceruti

Plus, Ryen and Chris discuss the Packers’ loss to the Titans, what makes Mike Vrabel special, the top three current head coaches Ryen and Chris would want to play for, the Eagles’ first loss of the season, and the Rams’ despair

By Ryen Russillo, Van Lathan, and Steve Ceruti
Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Russillo is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long of the Green Light podcast to discuss the Packers’ loss to the Titans, what makes Mike Vrabel a special coach, the top-three current head coaches Ryen and Chris would want to play for, the Eagles’ first loss of the season, the Rams in despair, and more (0:42). Then Ceruti takes a couple minutes off of paternity leave to join Ryen for a World Cup preview (59:20). Next, Van Lathan joins to talk LSU’s upset win over Alabama in the beginning of November, LSU-Georgia, social media’s Twitter hysteria, and more (1:15:47), before sticking around to answer some Life Advice questions (1:39:12).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Chris Long, Van Lathan, and Steve Ceruti
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

The Night Everyone Thought Twitter Was Going to Die

David and Bryan talk about the reaction to the potential end of the social media site, how the conversation has evolved, and the Musk of it all

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The FTX Crypto Scandal Explainer Dictionary

How did Sam Bankman-Fried become the most disgraced figure in finance? What factors led to the FTX implosion? And how does this story involve Larry David, Tom Brady, and Anthony Scaramucci? Here’s what you need to know.

By Katie Baker
Play

Fivio Foreign on Rapping With Eli Manning and Being a Brooklyn Nets Fan

Big Wos is joined by rapper Fivio Foreign to discuss fashion, the death of fellow rapper Takeoff, sharing the mic with Eli Manning in the studio, and much more. Fivio Foreign also breaks down some off-court fits from Josh Richardson, Dillon Brooks, Bismack Biyombo, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

By Wosny Lambre

Best Bets for Week 11! Plus, Teaser Legs and Trends.

Sharp and House also select the Betting Buddy of the Week

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

Clippers Vibe Check and Observations With Law Murray | Weekends With Wos

Wos sits down with L.A. Clippers beat writer Law Murray to discuss the current state of the Clippers and where they stand in the early season

By Wosny Lambre

If China Invades Taiwan, Is It World War III?

Today’s episode is about China’s turn toward authoritarianism—and why it might be one of the most important stories in the world

By Derek Thompson