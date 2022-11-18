Chris Long Returns! Plus: Van Lathan on LSU, Twitter Apocalypse, Life Advice, and a World Cup Preview With Steve Ceruti



Russillo is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long of the Green Light podcast to discuss the Packers’ loss to the Titans, what makes Mike Vrabel a special coach, the top-three current head coaches Ryen and Chris would want to play for, the Eagles’ first loss of the season, the Rams in despair, and more (0:42). Then Ceruti takes a couple minutes off of paternity leave to join Ryen for a World Cup preview (59:20). Next, Van Lathan joins to talk LSU’s upset win over Alabama in the beginning of November, LSU-Georgia, social media’s Twitter hysteria, and more (1:15:47), before sticking around to answer some Life Advice questions (1:39:12).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Chris Long, Van Lathan, and Steve Ceruti

Producer: Kyle Crichton

