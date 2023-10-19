 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA TV Rights and Players Owning Teams With Rich Paul

We’re talking Klutch’s new deal with UTA, Lionel Messi’s unique MLS deal, LeBron James’s business interests, and more

By Matthew Belloni
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Rich Paul, the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group, as well as cohead of UTA Sports, to discuss why Klutch made a deal with UTA, the upcoming NBA media rights deal, Lionel Messi’s unique deal with MLS, LeBron James’s business interests and players becoming team owners, financial literacy with athletes, his relationship with Adele, and much more.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Rich Paul
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

The Sox Search Is on With Chris Cotillo. Plus, Pats-Bills Preview With Chris Brown.

Brian also takes a couple calls and he and Jamie answer an email, then they both give out their game picks and best bets for Sunday

By Brian Barrett

Tim Duncan Signs Exclusive Deal With Panini and the NBA Market Is Heating Up. Plus, an Interview With Pete Steinberg.

And later, they answer your mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

SAG Strike Updates, ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ and ‘Beckham’ Director Fisher Stevens

Chris and Andy discuss the ongoing actors strike and Brie Larson’s new show

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Marriage and Parenthood With Jada Pinkett Smith

Bakari Sellers is joined by actress, host, and author Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss her new memoir, ‘Worthy’

By Bakari Sellers

Best Trade Deadline Fits, Jalen Ramsey’s Return, and Saints-Jaguars Preview

Plus, trying to find a home for players who could be traded by this year’s trade deadline

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Planning for Sting and Rey Mysterio’s Retirements

David and Kaz are back to dive into another loaded week of wrestling. The guys open the show discussing the massive target on AEW champion MJF’s back

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide