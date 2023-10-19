NBA TV Rights and Players Owning Teams With Rich Paul



Matt is joined by Rich Paul, the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group, as well as cohead of UTA Sports, to discuss why Klutch made a deal with UTA, the upcoming NBA media rights deal, Lionel Messi’s unique deal with MLS, LeBron James’s business interests and players becoming team owners, financial literacy with athletes, his relationship with Adele, and much more.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Rich Paul

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

