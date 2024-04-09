‘Bachelor Party’ Begins Its Mediterranean Sojourn

While Bachelor Nation cools down for a while, Juliet and Callie kick off their annual trip to the Mediterranean for a season of Love Island (U.K.). Today, they begin the Season 2 watch. They talk about their favorite Islanders so far, the differences between Season 2 (2016) and Season 3 (2017), the love language inside the village, MTV Spring Break, makeup tutorials, and much more. Reminder: Next week, Juliet and Callie are covering Episodes 7-12. Watch along via Hulu.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS