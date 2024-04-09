 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Bachelor Party’ Begins Its Mediterranean Sojourn

Juliet and Callie begin their Season 2 watch of ‘Love Island’ (U.K.)

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ITV


While Bachelor Nation cools down for a while, Juliet and Callie kick off their annual trip to the Mediterranean for a season of Love Island (U.K.). Today, they begin the Season 2 watch. They talk about their favorite Islanders so far, the differences between Season 2 (2016) and Season 3 (2017), the love language inside the village, MTV Spring Break, makeup tutorials, and much more. Reminder: Next week, Juliet and Callie are covering Episodes 7-12. Watch along via Hulu.

