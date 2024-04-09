The Rock’s Division, J. Cole’s Regrets, and a Red High School Visit

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay start today’s episode on WrestleMania and its history-making outcome (01:03). Then, they discuss J. Cole’s thoughts on his latest project (11:51), Sexyy Red’s high school visit (36:41), and the interesting reveal from Jerrod Carmichael’s series (44:22). Last, they dive into the South Carolina vs. Iowa game (1:03:19) and the Rock’s non-endorsement of Joe Biden (1:18:38).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
