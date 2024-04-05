‘Potomac,’ ‘Martha’s Vineyard,’ ’Summer House,’ ‘The Valley,’ and ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry begin today’s Morally Corrupt with a breakdown of the first reunion episode of Potomac (1:45). They also cover Martha’s Vineyard Season 2, Episode 3 (21:09), and conclude with Summer House Season 8, Episode 6 (30:23). Rachel is then joined by Jodi Walker to discuss The Valley Season 1, Episode 3 (32:54) and Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Episode 10 (53:43).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
