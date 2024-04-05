 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Potomac,’ ‘Martha’s Vineyard,’ ’Summer House,’ ‘The Valley,’ and ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Rachel, Callie, and Jodi discuss the Bravo news of the week

By Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and Jodi Walker
Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry begin today’s Morally Corrupt with a breakdown of the first reunion episode of Potomac (1:45). They also cover Martha’s Vineyard Season 2, Episode 3 (21:09), and conclude with Summer House Season 8, Episode 6 (30:23). Rachel is then joined by Jodi Walker to discuss The Valley Season 1, Episode 3 (32:54) and Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Episode 10 (53:43).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

