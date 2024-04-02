The Mastery of ‘Cowboy Carter’ and the Complexity of the Black Experience

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay give their impression of Beyoncé’s new album, Cowboy Carter (08:54), the first episode of Jerrod Carmichael’s reality show, and the awkward scene with Tyler the Creator (25:51). Then, they discuss the internet’s reaction to our conversation with Justin Sylvester last week (35:14) and dive into the complexities and different cultures of the Black experience (1:00:47).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher