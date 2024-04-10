 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Trailer, ‘X-Men ’97,’ and ‘Shogun’

The Midnight Boys get together to share their thoughts on the maddening trailer for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Warner Bros.


The world has gone mad, and the boys are back to make sense of it all. Van, Charles, Jomi, and Steve break down their thoughts on the maddening trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux (09:13). Then they take a look at the fifth explosive episode of X-Men ’97 (33:29). That’s all before they dive into this week’s episode of Shogun (57:43).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Team Makeovers | Dual Threat

Some teams need help navigating the draft and free agency

By Nora Princiotti, Austin Gayle, and 2 more

Final Masters Prep and What We’re Hearing From Augusta

House and Hubbard talk about the weather, press conferences, and more heading into the Masters

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

UConn Vs. Purdue Takeaways, Bronny James Declares, and a Falling Frenchman

KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss UConn’s national championship win over Purdue, Stephon Castle’s draft ranking, French prospect Zaccharie Risacher’s struggles, and the news that Bronny James has entered the draft

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Cody Vs. Rock at WrestleMania 41? Plus, Seth Rollins Gets His Flowers.

Ben, Khal, and Brian discuss all their favorite memories from WrestleMania XL

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

Directorial Debut With J.J. Abrams (Eps. 113-115)

Juliet and Mandy talk about Episodes 113-115, which include the Todd Mulcahy arc and J.J.’s directorial debut

By Juliet Litman, Greg Grunberg, and 1 more
Play

Jayden Daniels Breakdown: The Next Lamar Jackson, or RGIII?

Although the hype has been growing for the LSU quarterback, Solak has some concerns about his decision-making and pocket presence

By Ben Solak