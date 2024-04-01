 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Disney Proxy War: Does Peltz Have a Shot Against Iger?

Matt and Lucas break down all the details of Disney’s proxy battle with billionaire corporate raider Nelson Peltz

Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss what’s at stake in Disney’s proxy battle with billionaire corporate raider Nelson Peltz. With the annual shareholder meeting coming up this week, they dive into the war Peltz has waged against Disney and CEO Bob Iger, whether his case has any merit, and whether he could actually win. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about how the box office will fare in Q2.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

