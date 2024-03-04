New Film Heads and a New Direction for Netflix and Disney



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the big changes on the film side of Netflix and Disney, and what these moves signal for each studio. Netflix hired producer Dan Lin as their new head of film, and Disney promoted David Greenbaum as their new head of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios. Dramatically fewer movies at Netflix, Disney goes for more original hits, big changes at Netflix and Disney and maybe the kinds of movies that get made. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the upcoming release of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie on Disney+.

