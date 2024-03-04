 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Film Heads and a New Direction for Netflix and Disney

Netflix jas hired producer Dan Lin as its new head of film, and Disney promoted David Greenbaum as its new head of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios. Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss what this means for both studios.

By Matthew Belloni
Avatar: The Last Airbender LA Premiere Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the big changes on the film side of Netflix and Disney, and what these moves signal for each studio. Netflix hired producer Dan Lin as their new head of film, and Disney promoted David Greenbaum as their new head of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios. Dramatically fewer movies at Netflix, Disney goes for more original hits, big changes at Netflix and Disney and maybe the kinds of movies that get made. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the upcoming release of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie on Disney+.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

