 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Matt Hamachek on Episodes 5 and 6 of ‘The Dynasty’

Matt Hamachek comes on to discuss Tom Brady’s ACL injury, Matt Cassel and the 2008 Pats’ surprisingly strong season, and the Aaron Hernandez saga

By Brian Barrett
Super Bowl XLII Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Brian speaks with filmmaker Matt Hamachek about the latest episodes of his docuseries The Dynasty, which cover Tom Brady’s ACL injury, Matt Cassel and the 2008 Pats’ surprisingly strong season, and the Aaron Hernandez saga. They then preview the next couple of episodes, which cover the Deflategate controversy (0:30). Then, Brian and Jamie answer a couple of listener emails on the series and discuss how it portrays different members of the dynasty (42:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Matt Hamachek
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

The Media’s Take on Caleb Williams, Remembering Chris Mortensen, the Case of Timothy Burke, and Bryan’s Movie Debut

Bryan and David also talk about the fantasy booking of the Democratic convention and sad polls from politicians

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

News Around the NBA, How Many Interceptions for Mahomes, and Betaches

Cousin Sal and the D3 cover Jalen Brunson’s injury, LeBron’s 40,000-point mark, some college basketball, and more

By Cousin Sal Iacono

New Film Heads and a New Direction for Netflix and Disney

Netflix jas hired producer Dan Lin as its new head of film, and Disney promoted David Greenbaum as its new head of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios. Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss what this means for both studios.

By Matthew Belloni

Sting Goes Out a Champ! Plus, the Rock Continues to Draw Heat!

David and Kazx discuss the recent weekend full of drama in the world of pro wrestling

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The First Wave of Conference Tournaments, Dan Hurley in Dad Mode, and Memphis’s Miraculous Comeback With J. Kyle Mann and AAO Harry

Plus, Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers’ incredible comeback against UAB, Nike’s ugly tournament shooting shirts, and more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

NLD and the Title Race

Who’s got the best run-in and who can go the distance? Plus, what’s happened to Manchester United?

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes