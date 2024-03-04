Matt Hamachek on Episodes 5 and 6 of ‘The Dynasty’



Brian speaks with filmmaker Matt Hamachek about the latest episodes of his docuseries The Dynasty, which cover Tom Brady’s ACL injury, Matt Cassel and the 2008 Pats’ surprisingly strong season, and the Aaron Hernandez saga. They then preview the next couple of episodes, which cover the Deflategate controversy (0:30). Then, Brian and Jamie answer a couple of listener emails on the series and discuss how it portrays different members of the dynasty (42:30).

