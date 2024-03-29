Inside TMZ’s Cozy Relationship With Hollywood



Matt is joined by Van Lathan to discuss the complicated and nuanced relationship between TMZ and Hollywood. As a former TMZ employee, Van walks us through how the sausage is made at TMZ and outlines its aggressive reporting style, how it pays its sources, and how, despite its often negative perception, the mainstream media has become more like TMZ, not the other way around.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Van Lathan

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

