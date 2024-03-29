 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Inside TMZ’s Cozy Relationship With Hollywood

Matt is joined by Van Lathan to discuss the complicated and nuanced relationship between TMZ and Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni and Van Lathan
Harvey Levin And Tara Reid At Launch Party For TMZ Video Slots In Las Vegas Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Van Lathan to discuss the complicated and nuanced relationship between TMZ and Hollywood. As a former TMZ employee, Van walks us through how the sausage is made at TMZ and outlines its aggressive reporting style, how it pays its sources, and how, despite its often negative perception, the mainstream media has become more like TMZ, not the other way around.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Van Lathan
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

