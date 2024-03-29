‘Potomac,’ ‘Martha’s Vineyard,’ ’Summer House,’ ‘The Valley,’ and ‘Vanderpump Rules’



Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry begin today’s Morally Corrupt with a breakdown of the news of the week (2:29), then move onto the Potomac season finale (19:03). They also cover Martha’s Vineyard Season 2, Episode 2 (37:02) before going over Summer House Season 8, Episode 5 (48:43). Then, Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to discuss The Valley Season 1, Episode 2 (60:22), and end the show with talk of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Episode 9 (70:10).

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

