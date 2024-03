Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the Diddy situation, including the raid on his house, the lawsuit, and the internet’s reaction to the many revelations of his lawsuit (07:27). Then, they chat about Trump’s new “holy” product (47:58) and the backlash from the new Good Times reboot (1:01:03).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

