‘Shogun’ Episode 6 and the British TV Landscape With Flo Lloyd-Hughes



Chris and Andy break down the sixth episode of Shogun, talking about their favorite moments from this episode and Anna Sawai’s standout performance (1:00). Then, Chris is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, host of The Ringer’s Counter Pressed, to talk about British TV-watching habits, including the popularity of The Traitors U.K. (27:17) and what American shows have crossed over to become popular in England this year (44:42).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Guest: Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Producer: Kaya McMullen

