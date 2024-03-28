 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Shogun’ Episode 6 and the British TV Landscape With Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Flo joins Chris and Andy to talk about British TV-watching habits, what American shows have crossed over to become popular in England this year, and more

By Chris Ryan, Andy Greenwald, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Chris and Andy break down the sixth episode of Shogun, talking about their favorite moments from this episode and Anna Sawai’s standout performance (1:00). Then, Chris is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, host of The Ringer’s Counter Pressed, to talk about British TV-watching habits, including the popularity of The Traitors U.K. (27:17) and what American shows have crossed over to become popular in England this year (44:42).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producer: Kaya McMullen

