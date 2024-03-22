 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We Chat With West From ‘Summer House’! Plus, ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘The Valley,’ and ‘Summer House.’

Callie and Jodi also talk about the news that Karen Huger of ‘RHOP’ has been charged with a DUI

By Callie Curry and Jodi Walker
Callie Curry and Jodi Walker kick off today’s Morally Corrupt by discussing the news that Karen Huger of RHOP has been charged with a DUI following her recent car crash (3:02) before jumping into Season 11, Episode 8 of Vanderpump Rules (12:41). Then, Callie and Jodi transition to the series premiere of The Valley (39:45) and Summer House Season 8, Episode 5 (53:24). Finally, Callie is joined by Summer House fan favorite West Wilson to talk about his relationship with Ciara, his take on the Lindsay and Carl dynamic, his fascinating upbringing, and more (1:12:08)!

Host: Callie Curry
Guests: Jodi Walker and West Wilson
Producer: Devon Baroldi
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

