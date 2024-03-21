The ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Acolyte’ Trailers, ‘3 Body Problem,’ ‘Shogun’ Episode 5, and the Next Era of ‘Top Chef’

Chris and Andy talk about the trailers for the years-in-the-making Star Wars show The Acolyte (1:00) and the second season of House of the Dragon (11:41). Then they talk about the first episode of 3 Body Problem and how Benioff and Weiss manage to speed through the plot in a way that hurt the end of Game of Thrones, but is beneficial here (17:03). Finally, they discuss the fifth episode of Shogun (29:27) and the premiere of Top Chef Season 21, which marks a new era with Kristen Kish as the host (49:36).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
