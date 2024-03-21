 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Acolyte’ Trailers, ‘3 Body Problem,’ ‘Shogun’ Episode 5, and the Next Era of ‘Top Chef’

In this jam-packed episode, Chris and Andy touch on all the major TV trailers and releases of the past week!

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
HBO


Chris and Andy talk about the trailers for the years-in-the-making Star Wars show The Acolyte (1:00) and the second season of House of the Dragon (11:41). Then they talk about the first episode of 3 Body Problem and how Benioff and Weiss manage to speed through the plot in a way that hurt the end of Game of Thrones, but is beneficial here (17:03). Finally, they discuss the fifth episode of Shogun (29:27) and the premiere of Top Chef Season 21, which marks a new era with Kristen Kish as the host (49:36).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Watch

The Latest

Mark Daniels on the Pats’ Offseason. Plus, Ian Cundall Previews the Sox.

Daniels discusses expectations for Jerod Mayo, top QB prospects’ pro days, and the franchise’s new timeline. Then, Cundall talks chances of Ceddanne Rafaela at starting CF, updates on the Sox’s other top prospects, and more.

By Brian Barrett

William Stanford Davis on ‘Abbott Elementary’ and Being a “Late Bloomer”

Davis discusses his start in acting, auditioning for ‘Friends,’ what it means to be a late bloomer, and more

By Bakari Sellers

Is Buying Ohtani a Gamble? Plus, the Biggest Names in Grading.

Plus, Mike and Jesse talk about the March Madness packs from Bowman U NOW

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Conor McGregor’s Comeback (Finally) Nears, but Are His UFC Days Numbered? Plus, UFC Settles Class-Action Lawsuit.

And later, talk of José Aldo’s return, UFC 301’s main event, and the Ian Machado Garry–Colby Covington feud gets weird

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

How AI Is Already Transforming Moviemaking

Matt Panousis joins to talk AI in moviemaking. Later, a box office prediction from Belloni about the opening weekend of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.’

By Matthew Belloni

The ‘Traitors’ Host Alan Cumming!

Johnny sits down with Alan Cumming to talk about his illustrious career, what it’s like to host ‘The Traitors,’ his fabulous fashion, filming Season 2, and much more

By Johnny Bananas