The Dream Team recaps the NFL free agency period by buying, selling, and holding stock in relation to which teams made the best moves over the past week.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Austin Gayle, Steven Ruiz, and Lindsay Jones

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

