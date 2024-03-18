The Juice List: The Most Powerful People in Hollywood



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to craft The Town’s first ever Hollywood Power List: their definitive (and subjective!) ranking of who has the most “juice” a.k.a. the most influential figures in the entertainment business. Matt and Lucas debate who deserves to be in the top 10, who doesn’t, whether an actor will break the top 10, and who currently deserves the coveted top spot.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

