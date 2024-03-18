 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Juice List: The Most Powerful People in Hollywood

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw joins to debate who deserves to be in the top 10, who doesn’t, whether an actor will break the top 10, and who currently deserves the coveted top spot

By Matthew Belloni
Daily Life In Los Angeles Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to craft The Town’s first ever Hollywood Power List: their definitive (and subjective!) ranking of who has the most “juice” a.k.a. the most influential figures in the entertainment business. Matt and Lucas debate who deserves to be in the top 10, who doesn’t, whether an actor will break the top 10, and who currently deserves the coveted top spot.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

