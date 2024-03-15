 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Holdovers’ Plagiarism Claim and How to Protect Your Script

Plus, Matt gives a prediction about the films that will premiere at South by Southwest

By Matthew Belloni
MIramax


Matt is joined by Jeremiah Reynolds, partner at Eisner LLP and copyright law expert, to untangle the recent plagiarism accusation by screenwriter Simon Stephenson over Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, then outline whether or not this case has merit. Matt and Jeremiah discuss famous past examples of copyright infringement, whether the WGA can help with plagiarism, and what a writer can do if they feel their idea is being stolen. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the films that will premiere at South by Southwest.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Jeremiah Reynolds
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

