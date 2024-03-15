‘The Holdovers’ Plagiarism Claim and How to Protect Your Script



Matt is joined by Jeremiah Reynolds, partner at Eisner LLP and copyright law expert, to untangle the recent plagiarism accusation by screenwriter Simon Stephenson over Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, then outline whether or not this case has merit. Matt and Jeremiah discuss famous past examples of copyright infringement, whether the WGA can help with plagiarism, and what a writer can do if they feel their idea is being stolen. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the films that will premiere at South by Southwest.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Jeremiah Reynolds

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

