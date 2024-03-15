‘Summer House,’ ‘Miami,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and ‘Beverly Hills’

Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry begin today’s Morally Corrupt with a breakdown of Summer House, Season 8, Episode 4 (4:21), before getting into the conclusion of the Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 reunion (24:20). Then, Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to discuss the end of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion (30:45) and Season 11, Episode 7 of Vanderpump Rules (51:39)
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker
Producer: Devon Baroldi
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
