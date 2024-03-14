Inside Netflix’s Calculated Sports Strategy



Matt is joined by Julia Alexander from Puck and Parrot Analytics to discuss what is and isn’t working in Netflix’s foray into live sports and sports-adjacent programming, and they outline how Netflix is experimenting to make a potential bid on live rights for a major sport. She reveals some data around Netflix viewership, explains why the sports documentary market is oversaturated, and outlines the importance of live sports for Netflix’s bottom line. Matt finishes the show with a prediction on the opening weekend box office for the new Mark Wahlberg film Arthur the King.

