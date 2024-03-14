 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Inside Netflix’s Calculated Sports Strategy

Plus, a prediction for the new Mark Wahlberg film ‘Arthur the King’

By Matthew Belloni
In this photo illustration, the Netflix logo is seen... Photo Illustration by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Julia Alexander from Puck and Parrot Analytics to discuss what is and isn’t working in Netflix’s foray into live sports and sports-adjacent programming, and they outline how Netflix is experimenting to make a potential bid on live rights for a major sport. She reveals some data around Netflix viewership, explains why the sports documentary market is oversaturated, and outlines the importance of live sports for Netflix’s bottom line. Matt finishes the show with a prediction on the opening weekend box office for the new Mark Wahlberg film Arthur the King.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Julia Alexander
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Breaking Down Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, and Why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Matters

Plus, Dustin Poirier’s title hopes

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

‘House of R’ Live From SXSW 2024

Mal and Jo are live from Austin to talk about some of the latest movies and TV shows!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

NFL Free Agency Fuels the Hobby, and the Series 2 Chase Is Still On

And later, they answer your mailbag questions!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Discussing the ‘Traitors’ Season 2 Finale and Reunion With MJ

‘Traitors’ finalist and star of ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Mercedes "MJ" Javid is here to unleash all of her piping-hot tea about Peter, Dan, Trishelle, CT, and really anyone who dared to cross her

By Johnny Bananas

‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion

Juliet and Callie discuss Chelsea, Clay and his relationship with AD, Jeramey, Jimmy, and their overall thoughts on the dramatic night

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Ranking the Last 10 NBA No. 1 Picks, a Wemby Check-In With Sean Elliott, and the Future of Scouting Basketball With Mark Silver

Sean Elliott comes on to talk about Victor Wembanyama’s mentality and NBA potential, and Mark Silver joins to discuss player tracking and how this data can enhance scouting

By Ryen Russillo