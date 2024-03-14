 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 5 and ‘Shogun’ Episode 4 Reactions

The boys discuss the long-awaited return of ‘Invincible’

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
FX


The boys return from Viltrum to discuss the long-awaited return of Invincible Season 2 (13:07). They break down why the continuation of this season may feel a little off given that there was such a long time away between episodes. Later, they break down their thoughts on the latest episode of Shogun and discuss how this show is operating on such a high level (58:26).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

