“From Bo Nix’s Loins”



The Full Go returns, and Jason starts things off by sharing his true feelings about the Chicago Italian Beef sandwich and some of the big free-agent moves around the NFL. He then takes a hard look at the player signings the Bears have made this week, and speculates on what GM Ryan Poles has in store for the roster moving forward (19:38). Finally, Jason ends the pod with a harrowing tale of a fan encounter gone wrong in the United Center men’s room during the Mavs’ dominant win over the Bulls on Monday night (36:48).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Kyle Williams, and Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify