 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“From Bo Nix’s Loins”

Jason also shares his true feelings about the Chicago Italian Beef sandwich and some of the big free-agent moves around the NFL

By Jason Goff
NFL Combine Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Full Go returns, and Jason starts things off by sharing his true feelings about the Chicago Italian Beef sandwich and some of the big free-agent moves around the NFL. He then takes a hard look at the player signings the Bears have made this week, and speculates on what GM Ryan Poles has in store for the roster moving forward (19:38). Finally, Jason ends the pod with a harrowing tale of a fan encounter gone wrong in the United Center men’s room during the Mavs’ dominant win over the Bulls on Monday night (36:48).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Kyle Williams, and Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Review: Kristen Stewart Finds Love, Drugs, and Murder

Things might get out of control, but the excess can be exhilarating

By Adam Nayman

“Closing Time”—Semisonic

It’s last call for ’90s songs and Rob’s memories as the show draws to a close. So there couldn’t be a more fitting moment for Semisonic’s "Closing Time" to be chosen as the episode’s focus.

By Rob Harvilla and Yasi Salek
NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2018
Play

Reality Court With the Bravo Docket

Spencer and Heidi welcome Cesie Alvarez and Angela Angotti, two attorneys from the ‘Bravo Docket’ podcast, to discuss how law and reality TV coincide

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Felicity’s Beginnings and Being Felicity With J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Keri Russell, and Scott Speedman (Eps. 101-102)

To kick off the first episode of ‘Dear Felicity,’ the show’s creators and lead actors join the pod to talk about their experiences in the show and what it was like getting ‘Felicity’ off the ground

By Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and 1 more

Did ‘Eastbound & Down’ Stick the Landing?

Andy and Chris Ryan dive into the show’s long list of guest stars, Danny McBride’s style of comedy, and so much more!

By Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan

The NFL Keeps Telling Us Running Backs Aren’t Valuable. We Keep Loving Them Anyway.

It might be sound business to replace aging running backs like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Aaron Jones with younger or cheaper players. So why does it feel so wrong?

By Danny Heifetz