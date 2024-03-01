 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rachel Leviss Suing Tom and Ariana?! Plus, ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ ‘Miami,’ and ‘Summer House.’

Rachel, Jodi, and Callie discuss the Bravo news of the week

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Callie Curry
KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Arrivals Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage


Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker kick off this week’s Morally Corrupt with a chat about the recent lawsuit filed by Rachel Leviss against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix for allegations of eavesdropping, revenge porn, and invasion of privacy (00:56). Then they launch into a recap of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Episode 5 (16:50) and discuss Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion (31:55), before Rachel is joined by Callie Curry to break down Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 reunion (49:43) and Summer House Season 8, Episode 2 (1:02:04).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Callie Curry
Producer: Devon Baroldi
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

