Rachel Leviss Suing Tom and Ariana?! Plus, ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ ‘Miami,’ and ‘Summer House.’



Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker kick off this week’s Morally Corrupt with a chat about the recent lawsuit filed by Rachel Leviss against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix for allegations of eavesdropping, revenge porn, and invasion of privacy (00:56). Then they launch into a recap of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Episode 5 (16:50) and discuss Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion (31:55), before Rachel is joined by Callie Curry to break down Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 reunion (49:43) and Summer House Season 8, Episode 2 (1:02:04).

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Jodi Walker and Callie Curry

Producer: Devon Baroldi

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

