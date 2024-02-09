 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jodi Saw Ariana Perform in ‘Chicago’! Plus, ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ and ‘Miami.’

Jodi talks about her recent experience seeing Ariana Madix sing and dance in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway, and more on recent Bravo show episodes

By Callie Curry, Jodi Walker, and Rachel Lindsay
Callie Curry jumps in as guest host for today’s Morally Corrupt, and she begins our episode by chatting with Jodi about her recent experience seeing Ariana Madix sing and dance in Chicago on Broadway (1:27). Then, Callie and Jodi move on to recap Season 11, Episode 2 of Vanderpump Rules (16:49) and Season 13, Episode 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (43:29). Finally, Callie is joined by Rachel Lindsay to break down Season 6, Episode 15 of The Real Housewives of Miami (1:02:29).

Host: Callie Curry
Guests: Jodi Walker and Rachel Lindsay
Producer: Devon Baroldi
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

