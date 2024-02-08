Radio Row Mega-Show With Nora Princiotti and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo



On the Final Edition, Bryan is live in Las Vegas at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl. He is joined by two guests! First, by The Ringer’s own Nora Princiotti, and they kick off the show by discussing their favorite Radio Row moments (1:30). They then talk about the race to defend Taylor Swift in the media (7:17); whether or not we need to make new passwords once ESPN, Warner Brothers, and FOX create their new sports network (18:30); and what type of announcer Tom Brady will be this fall (28:52).

Then, he is joined by Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and they immediately get into Mad Dog’s interesting relationship with Dan Orlovsky (49:50), whether or not he has been confronted by athletes (51:34), why Tony Romo has a lot of pressure calling this year’s Super Bowl (55:10), and whether or not Mad Dog grades his radio shows (55:15).

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guests: Nora Princiotti and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS