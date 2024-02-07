Celtics Make a Move and Beat the Hawks



Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Hawks, including a brilliant game from Kristaps Porzingis and a solid team effort on defense (0:40). Then, Brian takes a closer look at the Celtics’ latest acquisition, Xavier Tillman, from the Grizzlies and other potential moves the team may make before the deadline (21:00). Then, Brian and Jamie discuss the newly announced Red Sox Netflix docuseries, Eliot Wolf’s new role with the Pats, and Jaylen Brown entering the NBA dunk contest (39:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify