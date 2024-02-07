 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics Make a Move and Beat the Hawks

Brian and Jamie also chat about Eliot Wolf’s new role with the Pats and the upcoming Red Sox Netflix docuseries

By Brian Barrett
New York Knicks v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Hawks, including a brilliant game from Kristaps Porzingis and a solid team effort on defense (0:40). Then, Brian takes a closer look at the Celtics’ latest acquisition, Xavier Tillman, from the Grizzlies and other potential moves the team may make before the deadline (21:00). Then, Brian and Jamie discuss the newly announced Red Sox Netflix docuseries, Eliot Wolf’s new role with the Pats, and Jaylen Brown entering the NBA dunk contest (39:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

