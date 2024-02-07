Will the New All-in-One Sports App Finally Kill Cable?



Matt is joined by sports business journalist and Puck contributor John Ourand to discuss ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery teaming up to create a new over-the-top sports streaming platform that will air live sports from ESPN, TNT, FS1, and more. They discuss the dynamics of this deal, why this is happening, how it will affect the future of linear cable, potential drawbacks, and more. Matt finishes the show with a Super Bowl ratings prediction.

