Will AI Video Replace Hollywood?

Ben Thompson joins Matt to talk about Sora, Open AI’s new text-to-video model that could have major impacts on the entertainment industry

By Matthew Belloni
In this photo illustration, Open AI Sora logo is seen on a... Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Ben Thompson, the founder of Stratechery, to discuss Open AI’s new text-to-video model Sora and the ensuing Hollywood freak-out. Ben explains how Sora works and what effect it could have in the short and long term in the entertainment industry. They discuss which departments will be disrupted the most, how Sora and text-to-video models can be used as a productivity tool, and how the major studios should deal with this new era in technology. Matt finishes the show with an opening weekend box office prediction for Dune: Part Two.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Ben Thompson
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

