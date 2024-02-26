 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panic Time for Max and Warner Bros. Discovery?

Matt and Lucas join to discuss a disappointing movie quarter from Warner Bros. and whether its business model needs to change

By Matthew Belloni
The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to check in on Warner Bros. Discovery and CEO David Zaslav after a rocky earnings call last week. They discuss the disappointing movie quarter, their murky path to streaming profitability, the state of the Max brand, whether they will keep their NBA rights, and if it’s officially time to pivot on WBD’s business model.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

