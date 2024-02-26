Panic Time for Max and Warner Bros. Discovery?



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to check in on Warner Bros. Discovery and CEO David Zaslav after a rocky earnings call last week. They discuss the disappointing movie quarter, their murky path to streaming profitability, the state of the Max brand, whether they will keep their NBA rights, and if it’s officially time to pivot on WBD’s business model.

