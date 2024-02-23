Sandoval Back in Hot Water! Plus ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ ‘Miami,’ and ‘Summer House.’

Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker begin this week’s Morally Corrupt by dissecting the idiotic comments made by Sandoval in his interview with The New York Times magazine (1:10). Then they launch into a recap of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Episode 4 (12:30) and discuss the Season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (25:18), before Rachel is joined by Callie Curry to break down The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 finale (41:26) and the Season 8 premiere of Summer House (54:25).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Callie Curry
Producers: Devon Baroldi
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
