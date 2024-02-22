 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Harsh Data Behind ‘Barbie’ and Taylor Swift’s Success

Dr. Stacy Smith joins the show to talk about women in Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni
Photo by Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management


Matt is joined by Dr. Stacy Smith—the founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative—to discuss the state of female representation in Hollywood and how “The Year of the Woman” after major box office hits from Barbie, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, and Beyonce’s Renaissance might not be accurate. They also discuss the state of casting older men and women in Hollywood, the DEI initiatives of major studios, new inclusion standards for the Oscars, and the responsibility of the Academy to bring about change in Hollywood. Matt finishes the show with a prediction on the new Apple sports app.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Dr. Stacy Smith
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

