The Harsh Data Behind ‘Barbie’ and Taylor Swift’s Success



Matt is joined by Dr. Stacy Smith—the founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative—to discuss the state of female representation in Hollywood and how “The Year of the Woman” after major box office hits from Barbie, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, and Beyonce’s Renaissance might not be accurate. They also discuss the state of casting older men and women in Hollywood, the DEI initiatives of major studios, new inclusion standards for the Oscars, and the responsibility of the Academy to bring about change in Hollywood. Matt finishes the show with a prediction on the new Apple sports app.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Dr. Stacy Smith

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify